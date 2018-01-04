 BUA kicks as Obaseki orders arrest of two workers – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 4, 2018


BUA kicks as Obaseki orders arrest of two workers
Two workers of BUA International Limited were arrested on Wednesday on the order of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for allegedly flouting a stop-work order issued by the Federal Government over the disputed Obu mine in Okpella. The suspects were
