BUA kicks as Obaseki orders arrest of two workers
|
The Punch
|
BUA kicks as Obaseki orders arrest of two workers
The Punch
Two workers of BUA International Limited were arrested on Wednesday on the order of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for allegedly flouting a stop-work order issued by the Federal Government over the disputed Obu mine in Okpella. The suspects were …
