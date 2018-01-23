Buhari a Tribalist, Poor Politician, Irresponsible Buck Passer – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has slammed President Muhammad Buhari for his lackluster leadership style. In a 13 page statement entitled, The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement”, Obasanjo said Buhari had three major character flaws that hampered his ability to lead Nigeria. He called these clannishness (tribalism), poor understanding of internal politics […]
The post Buhari a Tribalist, Poor Politician, Irresponsible Buck Passer – Obasanjo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!