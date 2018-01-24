 Buhari and Obasanjo Have Outlived Their Usefulness – Fayose | Nigeria Today
Buhari and Obasanjo Have Outlived Their Usefulness – Fayose

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo are both expired leaders that Nigerians are desirous of getting rid of.

Reacting to Obasanjo’s lengthy statement to President Buhari, Fayose in a series of tweets said,”Obasanjo (the accuser) and Buhari (the accused) are both expired people that Nigerians are desirous of getting rid of. They both don’t know when they were born and have outlived their usefulness in the political life of Nigeria”.

Fayose accused Obasanjo of “culpable in the enthronement and colossal failure of Buhari”, adding that it is the decision of Nigerians that Buhari has failed and he must go,not that of OBJ.

“Content of OBJ’s letter is a welcome development but the messenger is also culpable in the enthronement and colossal failure of Buhari. Though we warned them ahead of this tragedy. It is therefore the decision of Nigerians that Buhari has failed and he must go,not that of OBJ”, he said.

 

