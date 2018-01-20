 Buhari, APC must intervene in Ajimobi-Shittu feud – Kalu | Nigeria Today
Buhari, APC must intervene in Ajimobi-Shittu feud – Kalu

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A former governor of Abia,  Chief  Orji  Kalu, on Saturday  called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to intervene in the feud between Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and the Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu.

He made the call in Ibadan at  the inauguration of the South-West Zonal Office of  the Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group.

Newsmen report that Ajimobi and  party officials in the state were not at the event.

Newsmen learnt that they  were at the APC Secretariat in  Oke-Ado  for  a rally while the event lasted.

Kalu said that the governor and minister were supposed to be the best of friends, adding that  the rift if not addressed could affect the chances of the party in the state in the  2019 general elections.

“For us, we are students of preaching peace and unity. We are students who say the truth. We are students  who are not  afraid of telling people what we feel that is not right.

“Everybody in this hall will agree with us that there is a break in communication between our governor and the minister. We don’t want that to continue.

“If anybody inside this house today says it is good for these two elephants to continue quarrelling, I and my senior brother, (Ken) Nnamani,  would disagree on that.

“We have decided to take the case upon ourselves and see that it is resolved. We call on the president, vice-president and national leaders of our party to intervene

“When two giants are fighting, the grass suffers. The most important thing is that we must say the truth.”

The former governor, however,  commended MBO for organising the event, arguing  that the president and his deputy  deserved another term.

In their  separate  remarks, Shittu and  Health Minister,    Prof.  Isaac Adewole,  called on Nigerians  to support  the president and his deputy for another  term.

Shittu said that the Buhari administration had  done well, adding that  the opposition PDP did not achieve what the president had  achieved in two and a half years.

“The truth is  Buhari is doing so much but little is being  said about them. Buhari has created six million jobs in two and a half years from the agriculture sector,” he said.

Adewole, on his part,  said  Kalu and Nnamani would be supported  in bringing peace and unity to the party.

“I assure you all that it’s not been easy but you will start reaping this year. I call on you all to go and get your voter’s card.

“ This is the only weapon to use in sustaining the ongoing development,” he said.

Nnamani,  who was  chairman at the occasion, had earlier said  there was need for the APC to embrace  internal decorum

“I would say publicly here without any fear or favour that  the south west is a centre of excellence in Nigeria and centre of commerce and industry.

“I expect that their eminent role in politics should be anchored on peace and unity. Politics is not a game you play as an individual. You have a role to be part of a team.

“Since we are here to commission the zonal office, maybe after this,  we will go further, but it is important to understand that we cannot achieve much as a group without unity and  peace.

“This is vital, not only in politics, but also in our families. We must stoop to conquer. We are not trying to prove any point by trying to be antagonistic and run one another down,” he said.

NAN

