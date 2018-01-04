 Buhari Arrives Kaduna For First Official Assignment in 2018 | Nigeria Today
Buhari Arrives Kaduna For First Official Assignment in 2018

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Rigasa, Kaduna State, for the commissioning of locomotives and coaches to bolster the railway system in that part of the country. This is President Muhammadu Buhari’s first official assignment outside the Villa in 2018. More details and photo soon…

