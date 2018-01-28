 Buhari awarded African Union’s anti-corruption Champion | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari awarded African Union’s anti-corruption Champion

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has been awarded as African Union’s Anti-Corruption Champion. This was disclosed by Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad on his Twitter handle. He wrote “President @MBuharihas been selected as the African Union’s Anti-Corruption Year Champion at the 30th#AUSummit2018 in Addis Ababa,#PMBAtAU.”‎ President Buhari on Saturday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, started […]

Buhari awarded African Union’s anti-corruption Champion

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.