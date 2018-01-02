Buhari breaks silence on killings in Kaduna, Rivers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday expressed shock and outrage at reports of killings of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers State; and murders of the traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr. Gambo Makama, and his wife in Sango Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the New Year. A statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described […]

