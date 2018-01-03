Buhari condemns Guma, Logo killings

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the killings and wanton destruction of property in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue.

Buhari commiserated with the government and people of Benue over the reported killings, injury of several persons in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state.

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja.

President Buhari expressed immense sadness at the “wicked and callous” attacks on even innocent children.

He assured the governor and people of the state that relevant security agencies had been directed to do everything possible to arrest those behind the regrettable incidents and avert further attacks.

“This is one attack too many, and everything must be done to provide security for the people in our rural communities,” he said.

President Buhari also commiserated with families of the victims and wished the injured speedy healing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at least 20 people were reported dead following fresh attacks on Benue communities by suspected Fulani herdsmen after they invaded parts of the Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state on New Year’s Day.

However, the Benue State Police on Wednesday in Makurdi announced that eight herdsmen had been arrested in connection with New Year Day’s attacks on the communities.

The command’s Spokesman, Mr Moses Yamu, said that the attacks were carried out between December 31, 2017, and January 1.

