Buhari condoles with govt. of Kaduna over death of Lawal Kaita

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, the government and people of Katsina state on the demise of Alhaji Lawal Kaita, a former governor of the old Kaduna state.

President Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Shehu stated that the president, who was briefed this evening on the death of the former Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described the deceased as a complete gentleman.

President Buhari noted that late Kaita had served his people and the nation with total commitment and devotion.

“”Nigeria has lost a distinguished leader. We are all saddened by his demise.

“”May his soul rest In Peace,’’ he said.

Lawal Kaita, who was born on Oct. 4, 1932, in Katsina, passed away at the age of 85, at about 5.00p.m. in Abuja after a protracted illness.

He was elected governor of the defunct Kaduna State under platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) from October to December, 1983.

The son of the deceased, Alhaji Abubakar Lawal Kaita, had announced the funeral rites of their father would be performed in Katsina on Wednesday morning.

The deceased left behind a wife, children and grandchildren.(NAN)

