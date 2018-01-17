Buhari congratulates Anyaoku at 85

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Eleazar Chukwuemeka Anyaoku, who turns 85 today.

President Buhari also congratulated all the professional colleagues, family members and friends of the highly resourceful diplomat and elder statesman whose resume on international diplomacy and community development continues to inspire and instruct on the power of discipline, focus and knowledge.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, the President affirmed that as the first and so far the only African Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Anyaoku contributed seminally to Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, combining his thorough understanding of the peculiarities of the political structures, with his office and international network of friends to garner support for the country’s transition.

President Buhari extolled Chief Anyaoku’s unwavering patriotism and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria as he continues to contribute to national affairs, through formal and informal advice to Presidents, including chairing the meeting that led to the adoption of the Abuja Accord, by which all the presidential candidates in 2015 committed themselves and their political parties to non-violent campaigns and acceptance of the results in good faith.

He prayed that the almighty God will grant Chief Anyaoku, who is the Ichie Adazie of Obosi, longer life and more fruitful years to serve his country.

The post Buhari congratulates Anyaoku at 85 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

