 Buhari congratulates Enyi of Aba, Eze Ikonne as he clocks 89 | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with His Royal Highness, Dr Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba, as he turns 89 years on January 1, 2018. In a statement issued by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina , Buhari commended the royal father’s patriotism, foresight and unflinching support for the unity […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

