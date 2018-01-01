Buhari congratulates Enyi of Aba, Eze Ikonne as he clocks 89

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with His Royal Highness, Dr Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba, as he turns 89 years on January 1, 2018. In a statement issued by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina , Buhari commended the royal father’s patriotism, foresight and unflinching support for the unity […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

