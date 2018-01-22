Buhari consoles victims of Kano fish market fire

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with the victims of the fire incidents at Yan Kifi Market, Kano, who suffered heavy loss following the incident. It was gathered that no fewer than 50 shops were burnt at the Yankifi Market in Kano on Saturday night. Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday by the Senior Special […]

