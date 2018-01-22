Buhari consoles victims of Kano fish market fire
President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with the victims of the fire incidents at Yan Kifi Market, Kano, who suffered heavy loss following the incident. It was gathered that no fewer than 50 shops were burnt at the Yankifi Market in Kano on Saturday night. Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday by the Senior Special […]
Buhari consoles victims of Kano fish market fire
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!