Buhari did not appoint Amaechi as campaign DG – Presidency

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The presidency has reacted to reports that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had been appointed as Director-General for President Buhari’s campaign for 2019. Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, described the reports as mere rumour. Adesina told State House correspondents in Abuja on Sunday that the president had not decided to run for re-election. He said: […]

