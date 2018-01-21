Buhari did not appoint Amaechi as campaign DG – Presidency

The presidency has reacted to reports that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had been appointed as Director-General for President Buhari’s campaign for 2019. Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, described the reports as mere rumour. Adesina told State House correspondents in Abuja on Sunday that the president had not decided to run for re-election. He said: […]

Buhari did not appoint Amaechi as campaign DG – Presidency

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

