Buhari discusses peace, security at AU summit

Ahead of Sunday’s opening of the 30th African Union Summit, President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, started his four-day engagement. He joined 14 other members of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) to discuss conflict and crisis situations across the continent. PSC is a standing organ of the AU for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts.

