Buhari does not need Obasanjo’s advice says, APGA’s Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Dr. Victor Oye has taken a swipe at the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo over his advice that President Muhammadu Buhari should not contest the 2019 election.

Oye said Obasanjo was not in the best position to advise Buhari.

Read Also: Obasanjo’s letter: We won’t comment now, says Presidency

“Obasanjo’s opinion and Nigerian’s opinions differ. People might have different opinion. What we need now in Nigeria is for us to remove unnecessary tension.

“Even if Buhari is not going to run in 2019, we shouldn’t create unnecessary tension because the man himself knows what to do and he doesn’t need Obasanjo’s letter to take such decision,” Oye stated.

According to the APGA Chairman, “It is Buhari’s entitlement to run for second term, but if he is saying he cannot run, he knows what to do.”

“When Obasanjo was president what did he do? Was he a wonderful leader? Did he tar road in South-east? Enugu to Port-Hacourt road he didn’t do it. Okigwe to Oga he didn’t do it, and so on, and he busy talking about Nepotism. Obasanjo does not have moral justification to say such a thing.”

