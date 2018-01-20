Buhari dragged to court over appointment of Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar as NIA boss

A civil society group, Concerned Nigerians, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari to the Federal High Court in Abuja over the appointment of Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar as the substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). The appointment is being criticised as Abubakar was said to been forced out of NIA for allegedly failing two […]

