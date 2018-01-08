Buhari Has Abandoned Us Over Benue Killings, I Am Losing Control – Gov Ortom Cries Out

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of abandoning him and the people of the state. Ortom said that the cabal around the president have been deliberately frustrating the attempt by the state government to present the true picture of what is happening in the state for selfish reasons. He also […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

