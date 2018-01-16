Buhari Has Clear Plans to End Herdsmen Killings – El-Rufai

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, says on Monday that the Federal Government has very clear plans to end herders/farmers clashes in the country.

The governor told newsmen after laying wreath to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna that the issue is being tackled head-on.

“We met with the Minister of Interior, there are very clear plans to curtail these issues, I don’t want to speak about security programmes on radio and television, but I want to assure everyone, the President and other security agencies are doing their best.’’

He noted that security is a continuous challenge in every society and the involvements of the military have helped to stabilize the country including parts of Kaduna state.

El-Rufai stressed that the recent donation of $1 billion from Excess Crude Account by state governors were for the purchase military equipment to support the armed forces in securing the country.

“The Nigerian armed forces have contributed significantly to the development of the country in maintaining unity and integration, and in protecting the lives of citizens and controlling security challenges.

“For this, all of us are grateful to them, they have made great sacrifices and at various forms of crisis, they have stepped in for the sovereignty of the country; we are eternally grateful to them,’’ the governor added.

NAN reports that apart from parade and laying of wreath to honour the falling heroes, El-Rufai also released white pigeons at the event.

