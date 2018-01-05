 Buhari has insatiable lust for blood, not worthy of respect – Fani-kayode | Nigeria Today
Buhari has insatiable lust for blood, not worthy of respect – Fani-kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for not controlling ‘his lust for blood.’ The Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain said Buhari was not worthy of any respect. He was apparently referring to the ongoing killings of innocent persons by Fulani herdsmen across the country. In a Facebook post, the controversial writer […]

