 Buhari has run out of ideas, even bad ones – Junaid Mohammed | Nigeria Today
Buhari has run out of ideas, even bad ones – Junaid Mohammed

Posted on Jan 6, 2018

A Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has run out of ideas. Buhari had in his New Year message, put blame of the ongoing acute fuel scarcity on some saboteurs. Speaking in an interview with the Tribune, Mohammed, said, “I think it was too cheap. He is the president of […]

