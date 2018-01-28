Buhari has spent N1bn on Ekwueme – Ngige – Daily Post Nigeria
Buhari has spent N1bn on Ekwueme – Ngige
Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, says President Muhammadu Buhari will ensure former Vice President, late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, gets a befitting burial. He said Buhari had committed about N1bn on Ekwueme from the day the Federal …
Ekwueme: The sage journeys home
