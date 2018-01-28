 Buhari identifies greatest evil in Africa | Nigeria Today
Buhari identifies greatest evil in Africa

Posted on Jan 28, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday in Addis Ababa described corruption as one of the greatest evils facing the continent. He said this while formally launching the African Anti-Corruption Year 2018 during the Opening Ceremony of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in the Ethiopian capital. […]

