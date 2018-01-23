Buhari: Infrastructure and security will be our focus in 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that his administration intends to vigorously pursue infrastructural developments in 2018.

The President who made the statement via his official twitter handle @MBuhari this morning also emphasized that security will continue to be a priority of his administration.

“Our focus in 2018 is infrastructure: roads, our railway projects, power, and airport concessions. We will intensify our efforts, and you will see progress. In this regard we are very grateful for what the Chinese are doing to support us, in financial and technical ways.”

Listing some of the projects, the President mentioned the Abuja Light rail, 25 Road Projects funded by the N100 billion Sukuk bond (16.67bn Naira to each geopolitical zone), Lagos-Ibadan Rail, and several power projects (expected to add as much as 1,600MW generation capacity, and 2,000MW distribution capacity).

“Security will also continue to be a priority. We have increased the deployment of security forces, to halt the attacks by herdsmen on communities, and bring to an end the sorrow and hardships that vulnerable communities have had to endure,” the President tweeted.

The presidency also said in addition to the increased deployment of security personnel, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is also chairing a special Committee of the National Economic Council (NEC), comprising 9 State Governors, to work out a lasting solution to the issue.

On the economy President Buhari said he is pleased with the progress the country was making given the stable Naira, falling inflation, rising external reserves, rising harvests, an improving business environment as demonstrated by Nigeria’s rise in the World Bank’s Doing Business Index, and growing manufacturer confidence.

