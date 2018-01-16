Buhari is running a difficult government – Bisi Akande

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and a former governor of Osun state, Bisi Akande says president Muhammadu Buhari is running a difficult government.

Akande made this known when he address a news conference in Ila, his country home in Osun state as part of activities to mark his 79th birthday, Akande said Nigeria is running a military democracy of sharing which is very bad for the country growth.

“President Buhari is my friend and I want him to succeed but he is running a difficult system of government,

“Nigeria’s democracy is a military democracy of sharing and if we continue like this, there is no how we can succeed.

“Up to this present age, evidence-based analyses has proven parliamentary democracy to be the most accountable transparent form of government in the whole world.

“It is also transforming India from acute poverty and hunger into self sufficiency and reliability virtually in all fields,

“Apart from being transparent and accountable, parliamentary democracy is absolutely inclusive.

“It appears to be the best form of governmental structure for Nigeria now”

