Buhari is tackling criminal attacks on farmers across the country- Presidency

Presidency said President Muhammadu Buhari responded promptly to recent attacks on communities in Benue, contrary to information being peddled in public domain.

Presidency, while describing the attacks on innocent citizens as ” criminal acts” said those perpetrating the attacks will be dealt with as such

Already, eight suspected herdsmen are in Police net in Benue State, over the recent killings, and are currently being prosecuted

It also revealed that contrary to insinuations currently making the rounds, President Buhari is silently working to bring justice to affected communities

This is just as it reiterated that insinuations and allegations that the attacks and killings are happening because President Buhari is Fulani are both unkind and incorrect.

In a statement released last night, Presidency outlined efforts the President took since the recent mayhem, saying that the President is ” more than ready to deal with the situation ”

In the statement, Presidency noted that although the attacks long predated the Buhari, Nigerians fully appreciate his de- tribalised approach

“This historical context is important for a proper understanding of the issue, and to avoid unnecessarily politicizing what should be regarded and dealt with as acts of criminality”

These attacks have been a longstanding issue, and successive governments have struggled to contain the situation.

The statement said “Buhari Administration is more than fully committed to bringing the cycle of violence to an end, prosecuting the attackers, and preventing further killings and attacks.” adding that ” security agencies have standing instructions to arrest and prosecute any and all persons found with illegal arms.”

It stated that the President met with the Governor of Benue State on the matter, to assure him of the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting farmers and communities, just as he directed the Inspector General of Police to relocate to Benue State, as part of recent measures

Earlier on Monday January 8, 2018, the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, convened a security meeting on the issue, bringing together Federal and State government officials: Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Heads of security agencies, and the Governors of the most affected States: Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Taraba.

This was followed on Wednesday January 10, 2018, with a stakeholders engagement with the Benue State Government, elders, community, religious and traditional leaders etc

Since the first week of January, immediately following the January 1 attacks, the Inspector General of Police has deployed the following to the affected areas:

The statement also revealed that the Nigerian Army has deployed Special Forces to Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa States.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is working to establish cattle colonies across the country, in 2018.

” These colonies will provide grass and water for the cattle, and education and healthcare facilities for herders.”

” They will also have Agro-Rangers deployed to secure the facilities”

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

Buhari is tackling criminal attacks on farmers across the country- Presidency

