Buhari Is The Only President In History That Can Flog People With Koboko & They Will Smile And Thank Him For The Lashes – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani on Tuesday came hard on President Muhammadu Buhari. He said the President no longer has the goodwill he enjoyed prior to the 2015 general election. Sani, in a post on Facebook, also criticised the statement by Buhari that ​​ Nigerians were impatient. The lawmaker wrote: ​”I disagree with this submission. ​ ​ […]

The post Buhari Is The Only President In History That Can Flog People With Koboko & They Will Smile And Thank Him For The Lashes – Shehu Sani appeared first on Ngyab.

