Buhari: Jonathan set the tone for decent political conduct in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed former President Goodluck Jonathan for adhering to strict electoral procedures before he left office.

The president made the commendation today in Abuja while speaking at the 15th Daily Trust Dialogue, convened by Media Trust, publishers of the Trust titles.

Represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Boss Mustapha, the president also warned politicians seeking elective positions in the 2019 general elections to be committed to the peaceful democratic process by urging their supporters to respect the electoral process.

‘’I want to assure Nigerians that my administration will not condone any violence, support any individual or groups that undermine citizens’ confidence in the ability of the country’s political institutions to conduct peaceful and successful elections

‘’I also call on politicians and political parties to pledge their commitment to the peaceful democratic process by urging their supporters to respect the electoral process and restrain them from violence. All aggrieved parties should seek redress through constitutional means and respect for the rule of law,” Buhari stated at the event.

