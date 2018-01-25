Buhari leaves Nigeria Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will Friday depart for Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, to participate in the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU). He will speak on, “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.” On July 4, 2017 during the 29th […]

Buhari leaves Nigeria Friday

