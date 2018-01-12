 Buhari Meets 7 Northern Governors Behind Closed Doors | Nigeria Today
Buhari Meets 7 Northern Governors Behind Closed Doors

President Muhammadu Buhari met seven state governors from the Northern part of the country on Friday behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The governors, elected on the platform of the APC are those from Kaduna, Yobe, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Adamawa and Kano States.

