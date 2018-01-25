Buhari meets Atiku, five other governors in Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday met with six State Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The Governors who met with the President include, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State (PDP), Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State (PDP), Simeon Lalong of Plateau State (APC), Abdulaziz Yari of Kebbi State (APC), Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State (APC) and Aminu […]
