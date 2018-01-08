Buhari meets Gov Bindow, Sylva in close-door
President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday afternoon, received Adamawa State Governor, Jubril Bindow, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, also arrived the President’s office at noon. It is not clear if the duo were holding separate meetings or a joint parley. Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s personal assistant on new media confirmed the […]
