Buhari meets religious groups, vows to deal with perpetrators of uprising
President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will investigate and bring to book all perpetrators of mayhem across the country, reiterating that no religion or civilised culture tolerates violence, especially the taking of another person’s life. The president made the promise when he met separately with the Qadiriyya Muslim Movement in Africa and the Izalatul-Bid’a-Wa-Iqamatus-Sunnah at […]
