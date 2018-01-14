Buhari Meets With Saraki, Dogara Over Recent Killings In Benue, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening met behind close doors with the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. The meeting which was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja was called to discuss the recent killings recorded in Benue State and other parts of the country. […]

