Buhari Mourns Lawal Kaita

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of the former governor of old Kaduna State, Lawal Kaita, as big loss to Katsina State and the nation.

President Buhari said this in a message conveyed to the family and the people of the state through the Katsina State Emirate Council in Katsina on Wednesday.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, noted that the President’s message was delivered by Federal Government delegation.

Shehu stated that the delegation was made up of ministers and senior government officials who had earlier attended the burial rites of the former governor.

In the message, Buhari expressed “sincere sympathy and condolences on the loss of such a renowned statesman and politician.’’

According to him, the contributions of the former governor to the country’s political and economic development will always be remembered.

The delegation, which was led by the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, prayed for peace for the departed soul.

