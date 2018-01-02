Buhari no longer popular – Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani on Tuesday came hard on President Muhammadu Buhari. He said the President no longer has the goodwill he enjoyed prior to the 2015 general election. Sani, in a post on Facebook, also criticised the statement by Buhari that Nigerians were impatient. The lawmaker wrote: ”I disagree with this submission. […]
Buhari no longer popular – Senator Shehu Sani
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!