Buhari, Obasanjo meet at AU summit

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday met at the opening session of the 30th African Union Summit. It was learnt that the two leaders who are meeting for the first time after former President Obasanjo blasted President Buhari in a 13-page statement, shook hands and talked for about two minutes. It […]

Buhari, Obasanjo meet at AU summit

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

