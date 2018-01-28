 Buhari, Obasanjo meet at AU summit | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari, Obasanjo meet at AU summit

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday met at the opening session of the 30th African Union Summit. It was learnt that the two leaders who are meeting for the first time after former President Obasanjo blasted President Buhari in a 13-page statement, shook hands and talked for about two minutes. It […]

Buhari, Obasanjo meet at AU summit

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.