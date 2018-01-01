Buhari opens Nigeria’s first inland dry port in Kaduna Thursday – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Buhari opens Nigeria's first inland dry port in Kaduna Thursday
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday commission the Kaduna Inland Dry Port in Kakuri, Kaduna. A Dry Port is an inland intermodal terminal directly connected by road, rail and air to a sea port and operating as a centre for trans-shipment of sea …
