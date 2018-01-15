Buhari, Osinbajo, others lay wreath to honour fallen Heroes

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday led Service chiefs, other top government functionaries and members of the diplomatic corps to lay wreaths in honour of those died in service in Nigeria and at international assignments. The Nigerian Pilot reports that the ceremony, which is an annual event, was to mark the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

