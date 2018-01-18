Buhari, other African leaders to grace Weah’s inauguration – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Buhari, other African leaders to grace Weah's inauguration
Vanguard
Monrovia – President Muhammadu Buhari is among African leaders that have indicated interest to attend the inauguration of Liberia's President-elect, George Weah, on Monday. George Weah The Chief Protocol of Liberia, Mr Jarvis Witherspoon, stated this …
Liberia: Weah Unveils Plans
Calendar for Inaugural Activities Released Amid Uncertainty of Invited Guests
The making of President Weah
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!