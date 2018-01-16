Buhari Remains Best Presidential Candidate For Nigeria Come 2019 – CACOL

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has declared its support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

CACOL said among those jostling for the presidential stool, only President Buhari stands head high and is qualified to lead the nation. Speaking with Sun, Debo Adeniran, Executive Chairman of the group, warned that Nigerians should desist from a campaign that could hinder governance.

He said;

“Personally, I have not heard that he has launched his re-election campaign. I only hear speculations that he has appointed some people into his campaign committee. But I can tell you that among those parading themselves as willing candidates; President Buhari stands head and shoulders above them.





“If there had been a more credible alternative I would have preferred such. But if it is these breed of politicians or interlopers then I think Buhari is more credible than all of them. What we should caution against is that the campaigns should not hinder governance.





“Buhari has done the best any President can do. People say he is nepotistic, but if he wanted to be nepotistic or tribal, he would have released Dasuki long ago, he wouldn’t have touched anybody from the north.





“Then he went to his constituency, the military and dealt with those alleged to have committed acts of corruption, those of them who made it impossible for the war against Boko Haram to be totally won. He could have hit the ground running but because of the influence of the political class on him, which he cannot ignore. A lot of political intrigues didn’t allow them to move.”

Source: Daily Post