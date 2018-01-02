Buhari should have apologised not blame Oil Marketers – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has reacted to President’s New Year Speech. He said Nigerians were expecting Apology for fuel scarcity not blaming the Oil Marketers. He said the blame fuels the anger of Nigerians.

He added that the speech should have contained solutions to fuel scarcity problem and not dealing with those involved.

He also opined that the President’s speech should have also contained of what he has achieved so far as a president and not what he intends to do for the country.

Tweeting on his twitter page, in his words : “Buhari should stop arresting critics. Critics help the masses channel their anger through their writing. If you arrest them and there is no one left to channel the national angst against the Buhari administration, then people will be forced to channel their anger through violence.”

“Buhari’s New Year’s Speech should have started with an apology for fuel scarcity not with blaming marketers. Then he should have talked of solutions not of dealing with those he thinks are responsible. Finally, it should have contained what he has done, not what he intends to do.”

