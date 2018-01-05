Buhari sleeping on duty, herdsmen will cause war – Middle Belt youths lament ‘genocide’
The Middle Belt Forum on Thursday condemned recurring killings in northern parts of the country. Comrade Emma Zopmal, National Youth Leader of the forum, in a statement, called the situation “genocide”. He lamented the inability of the Nigerian government to stop the attacks on innocent villagers and warned that war looms in Nigeria. ”The unabated […]
Buhari sleeping on duty, herdsmen will cause war – Middle Belt youths lament ‘genocide’
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!