Buhari sleeping on duty, herdsmen will cause war – Middle Belt youths lament ‘genocide’

The Middle Belt Forum​ on Thursday condemned recurring killings ​​​in northern parts of the country. Comrade Emma Zopmal​, National Youth Leader​ of the forum, in a statement, ​called the situation “gen​o​cide”. He lamented the inability of the Nigerian government ​to stop the attacks on innocent villagers and warn​ed​ that war looms in Nigeria. ​”​The unabated […]

Buhari sleeping on duty, herdsmen will cause war – Middle Belt youths lament ‘genocide’

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

