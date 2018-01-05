 Buhari sleeping on duty, herdsmen will cause war – Middle Belt youths lament ‘genocide’ | Nigeria Today
Buhari sleeping on duty, herdsmen will cause war – Middle Belt youths lament ‘genocide’

Posted on Jan 5, 2018

The Middle Belt Forum​ on Thursday condemned recurring killings ​​​in northern parts of the country. Comrade Emma Zopmal​, National Youth Leader​ of the forum, in a statement, ​called the situation “gen​o​cide”. He lamented the inability of the Nigerian government ​to stop the attacks on innocent villagers and warn​ed​ that war looms in Nigeria. ​”​The unabated […]

