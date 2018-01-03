 Buhari speaks on what’s happening to looters | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari speaks on what’s happening to looters

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that those who looted the country’s treasury can no longer sleep well, due to the current anti-corruption fight. Buhari made the declaration during separate meetings with the Qadiriyya Muslim Movement in Africa and the Izalatul-Bid’a-Wa-Iqamatus-Sunnah at the presidential villa, Abuja. The president warned that anyone found culpable in the war […]

Buhari speaks on what’s happening to looters

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.