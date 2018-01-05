Buhari summons I-G over Benue killings

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris over reported killings in Benue and other communal conflicts in the country and enjoined him to tighten security across the nation. Speaking to State House correspondents after the closed door meeting with the President, Idris said he updated the president on the efforts of the police towards ensuring law and order in various communities in the country. According to him, it is duty bound on him to regularly brief the president on security developments in the country, saying “currently Nigeria is well secured.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

