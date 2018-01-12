Buhari Thank Nigerians, As Son Leaves Hospital
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed appreciation to all men and women of goodwill for their prayers and best wishes which have now seen his son, Yusuf, being discharged from the hospital. Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, conveyed the president’s appreciation in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday. The […]
The post Buhari Thank Nigerians, As Son Leaves Hospital appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
