Buhari, Tinubu, Akande meet in Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at Aso Villa met with two leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande.

The duo arrived at the Presidential Villa around 3:50 p.m and headed straight for the President’s office.

There was no statement from the Presidency after the meeting but Mr Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu’s Media Adviser, in a statement said: “Today’s visit by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande to the Presidential Villa was scheduled last week.

“President Buhari periodically schedules talks with Asiwaju Tinubu and Chief Akande, as he does with other Nigerians and APC figures, to discuss substantive issues pertaining to the governance of the country and matters concerning the party.

“This visit was one such meeting. As such, the meeting had nothing to do with the statement by former President Obasanjo.

“It is totally unconnected. At the time of the meeting, Asiwaju Tinubu and Chief Akande were even unaware that ex-President Obasanjo had released his statement.”

