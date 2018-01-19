Buhari Treated Late Yar’Adua With So Much Hatred – Sule Lamido Reveals
Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has described President Muhammadu Buhari as “intolerant and vengeful” person. He made the remark while alleging that Buhari never forgave the late Musa Yar’Adua for defeating him during the 2007 presidential election. Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, Lamido claimed that despite not attending Council of State meeting while Yar’Adua […]
