Buhari under fire over new year message

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has described the New Year message by President Muhammadu Buhari as a Greek Gift. This is contained in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday by its spokesman, Prince Adelaja Adeoye. ADP said the message is nothing but a ploy to deceive Nigerians again as another election year is around […]

Buhari under fire over new year message

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

