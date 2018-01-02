Buhari wasn’t prepared to lead Nigeria – Rep Lazarus Ogbe
The federal lawmaker representing Ikwo/ Ezza South federal constituency Hon. Lazarus Ogbe has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was not prepared for leadership. He urged Buhari to wake up to his responsibilities and improve the lives of Nigerians. Ogbe made this known while interacting with journalists at his country home at Onueke in Ezza South […]
