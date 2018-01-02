 Buhari Will Be Disgraced Out Of Office In 2019 – Fani Kayode | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari Will Be Disgraced Out Of Office In 2019 – Fani Kayode

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode says President will leave office in 2019 in shame. Fani Kayode stated this in a series of tweets he made this afternoon. Fani Kayode further stated those who took over power in 2015 under APC will never return back in 2019. The tweets reads.. Not only has the Lord […]

The post Buhari Will Be Disgraced Out Of Office In 2019 – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.